Combo smoke/carbon monoxide alarms recalled

Verne HillApr 07, 2022Comments Off on Combo smoke/carbon monoxide alarms recalled

Approximately 8,000 combo smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled by Universal Security Instruments over the risk of the devices possibly failing to alert users of a carbon monoxide threat in their homes.  The two models in the alert were sold between June 2017 and December 2019.

The recall concerns two models of Universal Security Instruments alarms — MPC322S and MPC122S — both packaged as “2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide” detectors. MPC322S is a battery-powered model, while MPC122S is hardwired with a battery backup.

The affected MPC322S units were produced on June 9, 2017. The affected MPC122S units were manufactured on June 2, 2017.   

https://www.universalsecurity.com/reg-form-2022/alert/

