Home Community Events for November 4-6, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 2, 2022

GINGERBREAD CRAFT FAIR

Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)

Thursday, Friday (9-7) & Saturday (9-5)

Hand-made Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods & more!

(336) 659-4304

 

HOLIDAY TREASURES SALE

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, November 5 (8-12)

Holiday items include: trees, ornaments, home décor & much more!
A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Women’s Fellowship

(336) 768-1898

 

FALL FESTIVAL ON FIFTH

First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, November 5 (9-12)

Bounce House, Games, Concessions & more!

(336) 722-2558

 

HOLIDAY ONE-STOP SHOPPING

Lewisville United Methodist Church Preschool (Lewisville)

Saturday, November 5 (9-1)

Local Vendors, Silent Auction & much more!
Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Blessing Box

(336) 945-3204

 

 

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, November 5 (9-1)

Presented by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis

(336)  784-5770

 

 

 

HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXTRAVAGAZA

Holy Family Catholic Church (Clemmons)

Saturday, November 5 (9-1)

Craft Fair, Holiday Décor, Used Book Sale, Concessions, Giveaways & a visit from Santa!

(336) 391-0170

 

HARVEST SALE

Advance United Methodist Church (Advance)

Saturday, November 5 (9-2)

Crafts, Baked Goods, Concessions & more!

(336) 998-7750

 

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)

Saturday, November 5 (9-5)

Local Vendors, Artisans, Concessions & more!

(336) 279-4191

 

 

FALL FEST

First Christian Church (Kernersville) & The Crossing Church (Kernersville)

Saturday, November 5 (3-6)

Games, Inflatables, Food Trucks, Hayrides & more!

(336) 996-7388

 

 

MORAVIAN CHICKEN PIE & COUNTRY HAM SUPPER

Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community)

Saturday, November 5 (4-7pm)

Also, baked goods, crafts, & more!
Proceeds: Women’s Fellowship

(336) 764-1830

 

CHICKEN STEW & HAYRIDES

Sedge Garden Chapel (Kernersville)

Saturday, November 5 (4:30 – 8:00pm)

Scavenger Hunt for the Kids, Bonfire & more!

(336) 993-5255

 

 

 

