Community Events for November 4-6, 2022
GINGERBREAD CRAFT FAIR
Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)
Thursday, Friday (9-7) & Saturday (9-5)
Hand-made Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods & more!
(336) 659-4304
HOLIDAY TREASURES SALE
New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, November 5 (8-12)
Holiday items include: trees, ornaments, home décor & much more!
A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Women’s Fellowship
(336) 768-1898
FALL FESTIVAL ON FIFTH
First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, November 5 (9-12)
Bounce House, Games, Concessions & more!
(336) 722-2558
HOLIDAY ONE-STOP SHOPPING
Lewisville United Methodist Church Preschool (Lewisville)
Saturday, November 5 (9-1)
Local Vendors, Silent Auction & much more!
Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Blessing Box
(336) 945-3204
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, November 5 (9-1)
Presented by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis
(336) 784-5770
HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXTRAVAGAZA
Holy Family Catholic Church (Clemmons)
Saturday, November 5 (9-1)
Craft Fair, Holiday Décor, Used Book Sale, Concessions, Giveaways & a visit from Santa!
(336) 391-0170
HARVEST SALE
Advance United Methodist Church (Advance)
Saturday, November 5 (9-2)
Crafts, Baked Goods, Concessions & more!
(336) 998-7750
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)
Saturday, November 5 (9-5)
Local Vendors, Artisans, Concessions & more!
(336) 279-4191
FALL FEST
First Christian Church (Kernersville) & The Crossing Church (Kernersville)
Saturday, November 5 (3-6)
Games, Inflatables, Food Trucks, Hayrides & more!
(336) 996-7388
MORAVIAN CHICKEN PIE & COUNTRY HAM SUPPER
Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community)
Saturday, November 5 (4-7pm)
Also, baked goods, crafts, & more!
Proceeds: Women’s Fellowship
(336) 764-1830
CHICKEN STEW & HAYRIDES
Sedge Garden Chapel (Kernersville)
Saturday, November 5 (4:30 – 8:00pm)
Scavenger Hunt for the Kids, Bonfire & more!
(336) 993-5255