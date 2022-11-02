Community Events for November 4-6, 2022

GINGERBREAD CRAFT FAIR

Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)

Thursday, Friday (9-7) & Saturday (9-5)

Hand-made Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods & more!



(336) 659-4304

HOLIDAY TREASURES SALE

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, November 5 (8-12)

Holiday items include: trees, ornaments, home décor & much more!

A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Women’s Fellowship



(336) 768-1898

FALL FESTIVAL ON FIFTH

First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, November 5 (9-12)

Bounce House, Games, Concessions & more!



(336) 722-2558

HOLIDAY ONE-STOP SHOPPING

Lewisville United Methodist Church Preschool (Lewisville)

Saturday, November 5 (9-1)

Local Vendors, Silent Auction & much more!

Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Blessing Box



(336) 945-3204

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, November 5 (9-1)

Presented by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis

(336) 784-5770

HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXTRAVAGAZA

Holy Family Catholic Church (Clemmons)

Saturday, November 5 (9-1)

Craft Fair, Holiday Décor, Used Book Sale, Concessions, Giveaways & a visit from Santa!

(336) 391-0170

HARVEST SALE

Advance United Methodist Church (Advance)

Saturday, November 5 (9-2)

Crafts, Baked Goods, Concessions & more!

(336) 998-7750

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)

Saturday, November 5 (9-5)

Local Vendors, Artisans, Concessions & more!



(336) 279-4191

FALL FEST

First Christian Church (Kernersville) & The Crossing Church (Kernersville)

Saturday, November 5 (3-6)

Games, Inflatables, Food Trucks, Hayrides & more!

(336) 996-7388

MORAVIAN CHICKEN PIE & COUNTRY HAM SUPPER

Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community)

Saturday, November 5 (4-7pm)

Also, baked goods, crafts, & more!

Proceeds: Women’s Fellowship

(336) 764-1830

CHICKEN STEW & HAYRIDES

Sedge Garden Chapel (Kernersville)

Saturday, November 5 (4:30 – 8:00pm)

Scavenger Hunt for the Kids, Bonfire & more!



(336) 993-5255