Community Events for October 14-16

ARDMORE 5k (RAH)

(RAH = Run Against Hunger)

Redeemer Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, October 15 @ 8:00am

There is also a One-Mile Fun Run, & 10k

Proceeds: Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC

For registration info: (336) 403-5800

“WALK FOR FREEDOM”

Downtown High Point

Saturday, October 15 @ 9:00am

The walk is to help raise awareness and funds to stop human trafficking!

(336) 884-1111

COMMUNITY SHRED DAY

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, October 15 (9-12)

Proceeds: Outreach Ministries

(336) 972-0494

COMMUNITY SHRED DAY

Trinity Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, October 15 (9-12)

Proceeds: Outreach Ministries

(336) 724-5541

BLOCK PARTY

124 Holiday Drive (Lexington)

Saturday, October 15 (4:30-7:00pm)

Musical Guest: Rare of Breed

Also, bounce house, games, dancers, giveaways & more!

(603) 553-5390

WALK FOR CHILDHOOD APRAXIA

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (Kernersville)

Sunday, October 16 @ 2:00pm

The purpose of the walk is to raise funds and awareness for

childhood Apraxia, which is a motor speech disorder.

Also, activities for the kids, concessions, prizes & more!

(336) 692-0676

CROP HUNGER WALK

Corperning Plaza (Winston-Salem)

Sunday, October 16 @ 2:30pm

The purpose of Crop Walk is to raise money & awareness to fight hunger locally and globally.

Verne Hill from the WBFJ Morning Show will be ON LOCATION playing music!

Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry & Sunnyside Ministry

http://www.cropwalkforsyth.org

TRUNK-OR-TREAT

Hickory Grove United Methodist Church (Greensboro)

Sunday, October 16 (3-5pm)

It’s Free / (336) 299-8361