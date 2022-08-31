Community Events for October 14-16

ARDMORE 5k (RAH)
(RAH = Run Against Hunger)
Redeemer Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, October 15 @ 8:00am
There is also a One-Mile Fun Run, & 10k
Proceeds: Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC
For registration info: (336) 403-5800
“WALK FOR FREEDOM”
Downtown High Point
Saturday, October 15 @ 9:00am
The walk is to help raise awareness and funds to stop human trafficking!
(336) 884-1111
COMMUNITY SHRED DAY
New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, October 15 (9-12)
Proceeds: Outreach Ministries
(336) 972-0494
COMMUNITY SHRED DAY
Trinity Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, October 15 (9-12)
Proceeds: Outreach Ministries
(336) 724-5541
BLOCK PARTY
124 Holiday Drive (Lexington)
Saturday, October 15 (4:30-7:00pm)
Musical Guest: Rare of Breed
Also, bounce house, games, dancers, giveaways & more!
(603) 553-5390
WALK FOR CHILDHOOD APRAXIA
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (Kernersville)
Sunday, October 16 @ 2:00pm
The purpose of the walk is to raise funds and awareness for
childhood Apraxia, which is a motor speech disorder.
Also, activities for the kids, concessions, prizes & more!
(336) 692-0676
CROP HUNGER WALK
Corperning Plaza (Winston-Salem)
Sunday, October 16 @ 2:30pm
The purpose of Crop Walk is to raise money & awareness to fight hunger locally and globally.
Verne Hill from the WBFJ Morning Show will be ON LOCATION playing music!
Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry & Sunnyside Ministry
http://www.cropwalkforsyth.org
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Hickory Grove United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Sunday, October 16 (3-5pm)
It’s Free / (336) 299-8361
FALL FESTIVAL
Shiloh United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Sunday, October 16 (4-7pm)
Inflatables, Games, Food, Hayrides & more!
It’s Free / (336) 787-5566
