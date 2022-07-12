Consumer Reports: Best Insect Repellents

Insect season
Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.
*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.
https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/
