The Crucifixion of Jesus – explained medically.

“Cardiac and respiratory arrest, due to hypovolemic and traumatic shock, due to crucifixion…”

Each year, Cahleen Shrier, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Biology and Chemistry , with Azusa Pacific University, presents a special lecture on the science of Christ’s crucifixion. She details the physiological processes a typical crucified victim underwent and teaches her students to see Christ’s death on the cross with new understanding. The exact events in this scenario may not have happened in Jesus’ specific case, but the account is based on historical documentation of crucifixion procedures used during that time period. Please be aware that the following is of a realistic and graphic nature. Read more… https://www.apu.edu/articles/the-science-of-the-crucifixion/

The physical passion of the Christ began in Gethsemane. Of the many aspects of this initial suffering, the one of greatest physiological interest is the bloody sweat. It is interesting that St. Luke, the physician, is the only one to mention this. Read more…

https://www1.cbn.com/medical-view-of-the-crucifixion-of-jesus-christ