Current Recalls in the News

General Motors is recalling close to 500,000 full size SUVs in the US. Reason: A problem with a 3rd row seatbelt mounting bracket that could malfunction. The recall covers Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon (model years 2021 and 2022). Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26. https://myfox8.com/news/gm-recalls-484k-suvs-over-a-problem-with-seat-belts/
Millions of baby swings and rockers that pose a risk are being recalled. ‘4moms’, which manufactures products for young children, has recalled certain versions of its MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/15/business/4moms-recall-baby-swings-baby-rockers/index.html
Approximately 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled after possibly being contaminated with cleaning solution.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/business-food/capri-sun-wild-cherry-recall/index.html
Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission
