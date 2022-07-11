Deals: Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years and we get the ‘sweet-treats’?

*Winning customers can win a ‘FREE’ Original Glazed dozen doughnuts – a month for a year! Random winners will be selected at participating stores through this Thursday (July 14). BOGO this Friday (July 15): Purchase an Original Glazed dozen at regular and get a second dozen for just 85 cents! Details: https://www.krispykreme.com/

A quick history lesson on the original Glazed…

Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans. He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem.

People walking by asked if they could buy the treats – hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers. And the rest is history…