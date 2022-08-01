Death toll continues to rise in Eastern Kentucky

“Let us wrap our arms around Eastern Kentucky and pray for those impacted…” Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky

Update: The death toll continues to rise from last week’s devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Now 30 people confirmed dead. Hundreds remain unaccounted for (as of noon Monday). Rescue crews now focus on the missing and getting aid to the displaced -as the region braces for more rain.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/weather/kentucky-appalachia-flooding-monday/index.html