“…this is dedicated to the Deaf community”

Troy Kotsur, the star of the “CODA,” became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar on last night when he took home the award for Best Supporting Actor. ‘CODA’ which means ‘Children of Deaf Adults’ was distributed by Apple TV+ and is also the first ‘best picture win’ for a streaming service.
https://www.npr.org/2022/03/27/1088526640/oscar-best-picture-coda-wins
