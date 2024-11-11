Discounts and Deals for Veterans.

Lots of restaurants honoring Veterans with goodies today including Denny’s (Free breakfast till noon), City BBQ, Chili’s, Outback, Red Robin, Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel. Golden Corral (4pm til closing). Starbuck’s (FREE tall coffee, hot or iced)

Chick-fil-A Elkin: FREE Chick-fil-A Sandwich (10:30am-9 pm).

Offer valid only at Chick-fil-A Elkin (maybe other locations?)

Please bring your Military ID!

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/veterans-day-freebies-2024/507-04a7ad9c-8ffd-49cd-818f-3abe87c5bf7a

Military appreciation Week at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. FREE admission: Active duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personnel as well as their spouses and three additional guests through this Friday (Nov 16).

https://www.facebook.com/nczoo/

Veterans Day Events

Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park (11am – noon)

Honoring our veterans and their service to our country

https://www.facebook.com/events/1081913636362272/

North Wilkesboro (11am)

Special service at 11am at the corner of 9th Street (Memorial Avenue) and D Street in North Wilkesboro. Honoring those from Wilkes County who have honorably served their country. *Inclement Weather Location: Yadkin Valley Marketplace in North Wilkesboro.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064881874334

Governor Cooper has proclaimed November 11 – 15 as “Employ a Veteran Week”.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 (1 – 4 p.m.) The NCWorks Career Center – Wilkes County will present a “Veterans and Job Seekers Job/Resource Fair” at 1320 West D Street, Suite #2, North Wilkesboro, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 14 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – The NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro will hold “Hire a Vet Day” at 2301 W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, NC.

Check out other hiring events statewide on the News Blog.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/11/04/governor-cooper-proclaims-employ-veteran-week