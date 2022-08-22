Dr Anthony Fauci to retire

Breaking News: Dr Anthony Fauci, the 81-year-old chief medical adviser to seven presidents, will retire from government service in December after 50 years of public service. Fauci has been the public figure on infectious disease for viral epidemics including HIV-AIDS, SARS, swine flu, Zika, Ebola and avian flu, as well as the latest COVID-19 pandemic.
Former president George W. Bush awarded Fauci the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2022/08/22/dr-anthony-fauci-step-down/7864803001/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/08/22/fauci-retiring/
