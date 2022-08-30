Search
Dunkin’ offering FREE coffee to teachers on Thursday!

Verne Hill

Dunkin’: Offering a cup o’ Thank You to area teachers on Thursday! In celebration of educators, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering ‘teachers’ a FREE medium hot or iced coffee this Thursday (September 1st).  Details at www.dunkindonuts.com

Back to School

Yes, those yellow buses are back on the road. In Forsyth County, vehicles ‘illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day’. Source: Transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.  The cost? A minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.

 

“Operation School Watch”

Greensboro Police will be ‘out in force’ over the next 2-weeks – cracking down  on speeders in school zones. The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9th.   -PSA

 

 

