Early voting is underway in Greensboro

There are 6 early voting locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26.

On the ballot: candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and a referendum of five individual bonds.

Note: This election was originally set for last November but was delayed by counts from the 2020 U.S. census.

If a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool. Scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

Link: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

More info: https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/july-2022-election-greensboro-to-cast-votes-for-mayor-city-council-5-possible-bonds/