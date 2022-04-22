Today is Earth Day 2022. Practical ways to reduce waste while saving money and resources…

Switch to LED light bulbs.

Use less energy by lowering your heating and cooling.

Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances

Washing your laundry in cold water.

Hanging your clothes OUTSIDE to dry (instead of using that dryer).

Cut your shower time

Choose a song for the shower and aim to be in and out by the time the song finishes! The ‘shorter’ the song, the more water you will save. Every minute of shower time equates to 2 gallons of water, so reducing the time will make a huge difference.

Example: Josh Wilson and his “Three Minute Song”? 😊

Earth Day op/ed: Scripture is permeated with examples of God commanding us to tend to his creation. It’s one of the first things God asked of us in Genesis 2:15, after the creation of mankind. Likewise, there are examples in Jeremiah 2:7 and Deuteronomy 11:12 of how God looks over his creation.

We are stewards of the earth, and we have a responsibility to care for it. Scripture is clear that all of God’s creation, not just mankind, brings him glory. Therefore, our stewardship and upkeep of the earth is one of the greatest offerings of worship we can give.

We must trust that God can handle the long term and rejoice in the fact that one day there will be a new earth. But we need to realize that we have a responsibility to the earth now. Our dominion over the earth should never be confused as permission to abuse or abandon it.

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx