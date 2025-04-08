WHAT'S NEW
‘Easter for the Kids’ at Abbotts Creek (April 12)

wbfj-verne
April 8, 2025

‘Easter for the Kids’ at Abbotts Creek

Join WBFJ this Saturday, April 12th from 2 – 4pm at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in High Point

Three separate Egg Hunts (ages 1-5… 6-10… 11 and up)

Inflatables. Games. Crafts. Photo op. Prizes…

Music from WBFJ = ‘Mobile Music Machine” (Dennis + Verne)

Abbotts Creek will also be collecting items for “Here is Hope Pregnancy Center” (in Thomasville). New in package diapers, wipes and baby care items.

Location: 2817 Abbotts Creek Church Road (HP)

https://abbottscreek.org/

336.869.8410

 

Marianne Thomas, Children’s Ministry Director with Abbotts Creek

Andrea Jackson, Worship, Arts, Media Director

 

 

