Eat out. Take out. Help out!
Eat out. Take out. Help out!
The 32nd annual Hope du Jour happens this Tuesday (May 2)
Participating restaurants around Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance. Eat out for breakfast, lunch, dinner , and make a difference in our community. For a list of participating restaurants, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm
https://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/
Previous Post « “Big George Foreman” in theaters
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.