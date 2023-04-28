Eat out. Take out. Help out!

WHAT'S NEW
April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023

The 32nd annual Hope du Jour happens this Tuesday (May 2)

Participating restaurants around Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance. Eat out for breakfast, lunch, dinner , and make a difference in our community. For a list of participating restaurants, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

 

 

