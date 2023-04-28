Eat out. Take out. Help out!

The 32nd annual Hope du Jour happens this Tuesday (May 2)

Participating restaurants around Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance. Eat out for breakfast, lunch, dinner , and make a difference in our community. For a list of participating restaurants, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/