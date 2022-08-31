Home Blog Election 2022: Early voting begins Thursday (Oct 20)
Election 2022: Early voting begins Thursday (Oct 20)
Verne HillOct 17, 2022
Mid-term elections
‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins this Thursday (Oct 20) thru November 5th.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8th
Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…
https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm