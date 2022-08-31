Search
Election 2022: Early voting begins Thursday (Oct 20)

Oct 17, 2022Comments Off on Election 2022: Early voting begins Thursday (Oct 20)

Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins this Thursday (Oct 20) thru November 5th.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering    /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

Previous PostMonday News

