Election 2022: Are you registered? View your sample ballot.

Verne Hill Apr 20, 2022

One-stop early voting begins April 28 – May 14, 2022

Primary Election Day will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

 

Unsure if you are registered?Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search.

 

Your Sample Ballot- To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.”

 

Absentee ballots are now available through your local board of elections office for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.   *How you are registered to vote (as in Party affiliation) matters during a primary.

 

Important Dates

April 22  Voter Registration Deadline

April 28 – May 14  One-Stop In Person Voting

May 10  Last Day to Request Mail-In Absentee Ballot

May 17  North Carolina Primary Election

 

Verne Hill

