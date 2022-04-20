Election 2022: Are you registered? View your sample ballot.

One-stop early voting begins April 28 – May 14, 2022

Primary Election Day will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Unsure if you are registered? –Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search.

Your Sample Ballot- To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.”

Absentee ballots are now available through your local board of elections office for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. *How you are registered to vote (as in Party affiliation) matters during a primary.

Important Dates

April 22 Voter Registration Deadline

April 28 – May 14 One-Stop In Person Voting

May 10 Last Day to Request Mail-In Absentee Ballot

May 17 North Carolina Primary Election