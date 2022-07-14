Erasing Pro Life Centers from Google?

‘An All Out Attack’…

Pro-abortion politicians in DC are ‘urging’ Google to block women from accessing crisis pregnancy centers online by ‘manipulating the search results’ so people can’t find them.

*Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) led a group of Democratic senators in pushing the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, to take action and censor pro-life clinics from “Google search results, ads, and Maps.”

*During a recent press conference, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called pregnancy centers deceptive and implored federal and state governments to take action against them.

“These are deceptive outfits that front for groups that are trying to harass or otherwise frighten people who are pregnant to keep them from seeking an abortion, and they do so under the cover of pretending to offer abortion services,” Warren claimed during a recent press conference.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/this-is-an-all-out-attack-pro-abortion-politicians-tell-google-to-censor-search-results-for-crisis-pregnancy-centers?

List of Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers in the Piedmont Triad at https://wbfj.fm/pregnancy-care-centers-local/