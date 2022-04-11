About a year ago, many of us started noticing those ‘purple’ street lights around the Triad. WFMY News 2 reached out to Duke Energy to get an update on the efforts to ‘repair’ the lights.
Duke Energy Spokesperson, Jeff Brooks, explaining that the lights are purple because the laminate put on the light to make it white, has worn off. It’s a factory malfunction.
“You may see them in batches, and that’s because they were installed around the same time and it’s really only affecting one particular batch that we received a couple of years ago. (The purple lights) are mostly concentrated in Central and Western North Carolina.
The best way to help fix this problem is to call Duke Energy at (800.777.9898) when you see a purple light. Or go to Duke Energy’s website…
https://salor-web.duke-energy.app/#/home/map/ncsc/DEC
BTW: Duke Energy maintains around 900,000 street lights in the Carolinas.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/purple-street-light-saga-continues-some-across-the-triad-seeing-purple-street-lights-pop-up-a-year-later/83-4ffe1b90-12a0-45df-8fa8-0d6a9fc96f64
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tuesday News, April 12, 2022 - April 12, 2022
- Passion Week Timeline 2022 - April 11, 2022
- Ever notice those ‘purple’ street lights? Contact Duke Energy… - April 11, 2022