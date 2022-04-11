Ever notice those ‘purple’ street lights? Contact Duke Energy…

Search
Verne Hill Apr 11, 2022

About a year ago, many of us started noticing those ‘purple’ street lights around the Triad. WFMY News 2 reached out to Duke Energy to get an update on the efforts to ‘repair’ the lights.

Duke Energy Spokesperson, Jeff Brooks, explaining that the lights are purple because the laminate put on the light to make it white, has worn off. It’s a factory malfunction.

“You may see them in batches, and that’s because they were installed around the same time and it’s really only affecting one particular batch that we received a couple of years ago. (The purple lights) are mostly concentrated in Central and Western North Carolina.

The best way to help fix this problem is to call Duke Energy at (800.777.9898) when you see a purple light. Or go to Duke Energy’s website…

https://salor-web.duke-energy.app/#/home/map/ncsc/DEC

BTW: Duke Energy maintains around 900,000 street lights in the Carolinas.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/purple-street-light-saga-continues-some-across-the-triad-seeing-purple-street-lights-pop-up-a-year-later/83-4ffe1b90-12a0-45df-8fa8-0d6a9fc96f64

 

