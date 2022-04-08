EWG: Dirty Dozen fruits and veggies

Environmental Working Group: 2022 listing of produce with the most and least pesticides.
The Dirty Dozen: Strawberries and spinach continue to top the annual list of the “Dirty Dozen” fruits and veggies that contain the highest levels of pesticides, followed by three greens — kale, collard and mustard — nectarines, apples, grapes, and bell and hot peppers.
The Clean 15 list: Avocados had the lowest levels of pesticides, followed by sweet corn, pineapple, onions and papaya.
*Experts suggest rinsing all produce before serving. Just plain water is best! Also, buying food that is purchased directly from a local farmer can reduce the risk of pesticide exposure.
More info: https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/07/health/dirty-dozen-produce-2022-wellness/index.html
