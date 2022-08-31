Search
Fair increase

Oct 11, 2022Comments Off on Fair increase

Carolina Classic Fair: The numbers are in for 2022…

Close to 230,000 guests (229,761) attended the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem – a 26% increase over the 2021 fair.

Also, more than 50,000 pounds of food was donated to Crisis Control Ministry on that Wednesday of the fair — a more than 220% increase over 2021.

This year’s event was shortened to 9-days after Hurricane Ian cancelled the first Friday of the fair. BTW: The fair is still ‘rebounding’ after enduring a name change and the Covid pandemic.

www.carolinaclassicfair.com

