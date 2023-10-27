WHAT'S NEW
FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) this Friday evening

October 27, 2023

FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) in Winston-Salem.
Friday, October 27 from 6pm – 8:30pm
Calvary is located on the corner of Peace Haven and Country Club Roads in Winston-Salem.
Thanks to Ellie Thomas (Kid’s ministry director) and Ben Beason (Student pastor) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show!
Calvary invites you to a fun, family-friendly time with something for everyone. There will be a trunk or treat with lots of goodies along with carnival-style games, inflatables and of course some good food.

Join us at our Peace Haven Campus on October 27 at 6:00p. Costumes are welcome!

Carnival style snacks will be provided PLUS the following food trucks will be onsite for you to purchase food if you desire:
– Abbott’s Custard
– Cilantro & Tacos
– DonutNV
– Eric & K’s BBQ
– Hope Food Truck
– Kona Ice
– Southern Grubbin
– Struggle Bus Coffee

We look forward to seeing you and your family! Kids of all ages are welcome.

