FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) this Friday evening

FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) in Winston-Salem.

Friday, October 27 from 6pm – 8:30pm

Calvary is located on the corner of Peace Haven and Country Club Roads in Winston-Salem.

Thanks to Ellie Thomas (Kid’s ministry director) and Ben Beason (Student pastor) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show!

Calvary invites you to a fun, family-friendly time with something for everyone. There will be a trunk or treat with lots of goodies along with carnival-style games, inflatables and of course some good food.

Join us at our Peace Haven Campus on October 27 at 6:00p. Costumes are welcome!

Carnival style snacks will be provided PLUS the following food trucks will be onsite for you to purchase food if you desire:

– Abbott’s Custard

– Cilantro & Tacos

– DonutNV

– Eric & K’s BBQ

– Hope Food Truck

– Kona Ice

– Southern Grubbin

– Struggle Bus Coffee

We look forward to seeing you and your family! Kids of all ages are welcome.

