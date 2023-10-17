‘Fall Festival’ at River Oaks Community Church (Oct 21)

WHAT'S NEW
October 17, 2023

‘Fall Festival’ at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons happening this Saturday (Oct 21) from 11 – 2pm.

Bounce Houses

Hay Rides

Games

Lots of Food and Fellowship

*Music from WBFJ (look for Verne + Dennis with the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine)

…all FREE

No Registration required

Details at www.riveroakschurch.org/

https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1868518

Thanks to Sonny Flowers, associate pastor with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about River Oaks and their Fall Festival on Oct 21…

River Oaks Community Church is located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road beside West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.

 

