Fall Plant Sale this Saturday

Fall Plant Sale

Saturday, Sept 13

9am – 1pm

Location: Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem

This sale will be held inside.

You will find a great selection of native plants, pollinator plants, flowering shrubs, and trees.

Sales are cash or check only.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Forsyth County.

Shop early for best selection. For additional information, call 336.703.2850

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/07/fall-2025-plant-sale-at-extension/

Click here to view a list of available plants.