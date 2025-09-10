Fall Plant Sale this Saturday
Saturday, Sept 13
9am – 1pm
Location: Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem
This sale will be held inside.
You will find a great selection of native plants, pollinator plants, flowering shrubs, and trees.
Sales are cash or check only.
This event is a major fundraiser for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Forsyth County.
Shop early for best selection. For additional information, call 336.703.2850
