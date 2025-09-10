WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Fall Plant Sale this Saturday

Fall Plant Sale this Saturday

wbfj-verne
September 10, 2025

Fall Plant Sale

Saturday, Sept 13

9am – 1pm

 

Location: Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem

 

This sale will be held inside.

You will find a great selection of native plants, pollinator plants, flowering shrubs, and trees.

Sales are cash or check only.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Forsyth County.

Shop early for best selection. For additional information, call 336.703.2850

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/07/fall-2025-plant-sale-at-extension/

Click here to view a list of available plants.

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for September 10, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 10, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 10, 2025

Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
September 10, 2025

SUN@5 (Sept 14, 2025) Tabitha Ministry

wbfj-verne
September 9, 2025

Tuesday News for September 09, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 9, 2025

Monday News for September 08, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 8, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.