The fate of Roe v Wade with Kimberly Jorgensen

The fate of Roe v Wade with Kimberly Jorgensen

Verne HillMay 05, 2022Comments Off on The fate of Roe v Wade with Kimberly Jorgensen

Kimberly Jorgensen (Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem) shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about that leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito seems sparking debate that the High Court may be preparing to overturn part or all of Roe v. Wade.

Listen now:

The 1973 landmark decision that made abortion ‘legal’ in the US may be overturned, according to a Politico report released Monday, May 2, 2022.

Moving abortion policies away from the federal level and back to the states. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The Democratic governors of at least 16 states, including California, North Carolina, New Mexico, and Michigan, vowed to keep abortion legal. NOTE: The court’s final decision on the case is expected by late June.
www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/ma…verturn-roe-v-wade

During Kimberly’s interview with Verne (WBFJ Radio)…
What will happen if Roe v Wade is overturned?
What will happen in North Carolina?
What will be the ‘new’ mission of local Pregnancy Care Centers moving forward?
Learn more at www.spcclife.org

NOTE: Salem Pregnancy is moving to 3001 Maplewood in Winston-Salem. A Ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11am on Monday, May 09, 2022. Needs include prayer, volunteers thru the year and baby diapers (large sizes like 3, 4, 5, 6)…

Previous PostNational Day of Prayer: Thursday, May 5, 2022
