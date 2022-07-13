Your Federal student loan could be forgiven?

NEW: Federal student loan borrowers who were misled by their school, or attended a school that engaged in misconduct may qualify for borrower defense?
According to the Department of Education, this means some or all of your federal student loans would be forgiven. https://myfox8.com/news/attended-one-of-these-schools-you-may-be-eligible-for-student-loan-forgiveness/
*Attended one of these school?https://predatorystudentlending.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PPSL-Sweet-Flowchart-7.pdf
You may be eligible for student loan forgiveness. Details: https://studentaid.gov/borrower-defense/
In a separate reminder: The COVID-19 payment pause for federal student loans will end on Aug. 31, 2022.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Erasing Pro Life Centers from Google? - July 14, 2022
- Pregnancy Care Centers supporting women in crisis - July 14, 2022
- Thursday News, July 14, 2022 - July 14, 2022