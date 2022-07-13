Your Federal student loan could be forgiven?

NEW: Federal student loan borrowers who were misled by their school, or attended a school that engaged in misconduct may qualify for borrower defense?

According to the Department of Education, this means some or all of your federal student loans would be forgiven. https://myfox8.com/news/attended-one-of-these-schools-you-may-be-eligible-for-student-loan-forgiveness/

*Attended one of these school?https://predatorystudentlending.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PPSL-Sweet-Flowchart-7.pdf

You may be eligible for student loan forgiveness. Details: https://studentaid.gov/borrower-defense/

In a separate reminder: The COVID-19 payment pause for federal student loans will end on Aug. 31, 2022.