FEMA Assistance Application Deadline Extended to January 7, 2025

Have you been out of work due to Hurricane Helene?

Workers who lived or worked in the 39 impacted counties qualify for ‘up to 14 weeks of federal benefits’. Residents in Forsyth as well as Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin have until Jan. 7 to apply for additional Hurricane Helene-related unemployment benefits.

The U.S. Labor Department approved an additional month on Monday, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security. Applications for benefits can be filed at www.des.nc.gov/dua, or call 919-629-3857 (8am -5pm weekdays)

Reminder: FEMA has extended its application deadline to January 7, 2025 for those effected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance through January 7, 2025.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.