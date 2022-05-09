Fight for Life under attack. Protest or Vandalism?

Police in Madison, Wisconsin say vandals set a fire inside the Madison headquarters of the pro-life group ‘Wisconsin Family Action’ early Sunday morning. Investigators are calling the fire at the pro-life center an arson. The vandals also spray painted graffiti on the outside of the building with an anarchy symbol and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” https://madison.com/news/local/watch-now-madison-anti-abortion-headquarters-hit-by-apparent-molotov-cocktail-vandalism-graffiti/

Last week, vandals damaged a Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado. On Saturday, pro-abortion protestors demonstrated outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

*Lawmakers and church leaders are calling for calm amid speculation that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade later this summer. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/churches-brace-for-potential-protests-by-pro-abortion-activists

Salem Pregnancy is now in a new location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Current needs: Prayer, volunteers thru the year and baby diapers (large sizes 3, 4, 5, 6)

*Check out our interview with Kimberly Jorgensen (Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center) about the ‘fate of Roe v Wade’ with the US Supreme Court poised to ‘overturn’ Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion ‘legal’ in the US and sending it back to the states for legislation.

Listen now:

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/the-fate-of-roe-v-wade-with-kimberly-jorgensen