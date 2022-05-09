Search
Fight for Life under attack. Protest or Vandalism?

Verne Hill

Police in Madison, Wisconsin say vandals set a fire inside the Madison headquarters of the pro-life group ‘Wisconsin Family Action’ early Sunday morning.  Investigators are calling the fire at the pro-life center an arson. The vandals also spray painted graffiti on the outside of the building with an anarchy symbol and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”  https://madison.com/news/local/watch-now-madison-anti-abortion-headquarters-hit-by-apparent-molotov-cocktail-vandalism-graffiti/

Last week, vandals damaged a Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado. On Saturday, pro-abortion protestors demonstrated outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

*Lawmakers and church leaders are calling for calm amid speculation that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade later this summer. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/churches-brace-for-potential-protests-by-pro-abortion-activists

 

Salem Pregnancy is now in a new location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Current needs: Prayer, volunteers thru the year and baby diapers (large sizes 3, 4, 5, 6)

*Check out our interview with Kimberly Jorgensen (Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center) about the ‘fate of Roe v Wade’ with the US Supreme Court poised to ‘overturn’ Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion ‘legal’ in the US and sending it back to the states for legislation.

Listen now:

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/the-fate-of-roe-v-wade-with-kimberly-jorgensen

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
