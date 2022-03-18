Search
“Filling (pot)holes is good for the soul!

Verne HillMar 18, 2022Comments Off on “Filling (pot)holes is good for the soul!

“Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!

Over the weekend, pop rocker Rod Stewart shared two ‘videos’ of some pot hole repair – that he and a few others took on – near his Essex home in the UK.

The 77-year-old singer can be seen shoveling saying, “I’m repairing the street where I live, because no one can be bothered to do it. The other day there was an ambulance with a burst tire,” he says in the video. “My Ferrari can’t get through here at all, so me and the boys thought we’d come and (fix the pot holes) ourselves.”

…every picture tells a story don’t it? 

Or Fixin’ pot holes keeps Rod ‘Forever Young’?  ?

Verne Hill

