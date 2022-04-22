Find local Strawberry Farms

Strawberry Season is finally here!

Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.

Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ in the Triad on the news Blog!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/strawberry-farms-list-near-greensboro-nc/83

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search