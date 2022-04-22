Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Find local Strawberry Farms

Find local Strawberry Farms

Verne HillApr 22, 2022Comments Off on Find local Strawberry Farms

Like

Strawberry Season is finally here!

Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.

Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ in the Triad on the news Blog!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/strawberry-farms-list-near-greensboro-nc/83

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Election 2022: View your sample ballot.

Verne HillApr 22, 2022

S@5: ‘The Legacy Imperative’ with Dr Robert Petterson

Verne HillApr 22, 2022

‘The Tree of Valor’ in Salisbury (April 23)

Verne HillApr 22, 2022

Community Events

Apr
23
Sat
8:00 am “Hope Run” 5k Fundraiser @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
“Hope Run” 5k Fundraiser @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
In addition to the 5k run, there will be live entertainment, activities for the kids & more! To register: https://p2p.onecause.com/trellishoperun/home Proceeds: Trellis Supportive Care (Winston-Salem) (336) 331-1323
8:00 am Craft & Yard Sale @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Craft & Yard Sale @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Women’s Ministries 336.723-3695
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cost: $5.00 (per box) Proceeds: Outreach Ministries (336) 972-0494 http://www.newphilly.org      
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Food Programs for children in Forsyth County 336.765.5561
9:00 am REFIT: Fitness Class @ Hope Center (Kernersville)
REFIT: Fitness Class @ Hope Center (Kernersville)
Apr 23 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT is designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels! It’s Free  /  336.480.1616
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes