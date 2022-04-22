Strawberry Season is finally here!
Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.
Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ in the Triad on the news Blog!
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/strawberry-farms-list-near-greensboro-nc/83
Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Find local Strawberry Farms - April 22, 2022
- Election 2022:View your sample ballot. - April 22, 2022
- S@5: ‘The Legacy Imperative’ with Dr Robert Petterson - April 22, 2022