First case of Monkeypox in the Triad. What to know…

Breaking: Davidson County health officials confirmed Tuesday (July 12) the county’s first case of monkeypox. It’s also the first case reported in the Triad area. The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating, and close contacts have been notified. https://greensboro.com/news/local/1st-monkeypox-case-in-triad-area-confirmed-in-davidson-county-health-officials-say/

What is Monkeypox?

How is it spread?

What are the symptoms?

Monkeypox is a rare disease similar to smallpox caused by the monkeypox virus. It’s found mostly in areas of Africa but has been seen in other areas of the world.

It causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, and a rash that can take weeks to clear. There’s no proven treatment for monkeypox

Not everyone with monkeypox develops all of the symptoms.

In fact, in the current (2022) outbreak, many cases aren’t following the usual pattern of symptoms. This atypical presentation includes only a few lesions, no swollen lymph nodes, less fever and other signs of illness. You can have it and not know it. But even if you don’t show many signs of infection, you can spread still spread it to others through prolonged close contact. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

