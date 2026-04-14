First Triad Honor Flight of 2026 is Wednesday (April 15).

First Triad Honor Flight of 2026 is planned for this Wednesday (April 15).

A plane load of local military veterans (age 65 and up) will depart PTI, fly to Washington D.C. and spend the day sightseeing and reminiscing. https://www.triadhonorflight.org/

The public is invited to attend both the send-off and the hero’s welcome home.

Send-Off Ceremony

Arrive at 6:30am for the 8am departure.

Welcome Home Celebration

Arrive at 7:30 PM for the 8:15 PM flight arrival.

Note: Parking at PTI is free for this event (use the Economy Lot).

Shuttles will be available for the evening celebration.

https://flyfrompti.com/triad-honor-flight-scheduled-for-april-15/