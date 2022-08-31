Search
Oct 14, 2022Comments Off on Flu + Covid Vaccination Info

Updated Covid-boosters are now available for Fall 2022 Find a Covid Vaccine or Booster (Search by zip code)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines?click_source=alert

BTW: COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 6 months and older.

Covid Testing Locations and Treatment Options https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/testing-treatment

 

Flu season is approaching.

Health experts recommend getting your ‘flu shot’ by the end of October.  Vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season.  https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2022-2023.htm

 

 

