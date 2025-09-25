WHAT'S NEW
Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in (Sept 27)

Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in (Sept 27)

September 25, 2025

Join WBFJ at the annual Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in this Saturday (Sept 27) from 11 to 4pm at LinCrest Farms (1208 Old Stage Road) in Yadkinville.

Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and yes, classic cars. Plus, great music from WBFJ!

General Admission is FREE!

ALL proceeds benefit ‘Talon Eagles Wing Ministry’ investing in missions that share the Gospel message globally.

Information… 

WEB: https://lincrestfarms.com/calendar/

EMAIL: Mikel@talonholdingsco.com

PHONE: 336-407-4963

 

 

