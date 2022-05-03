Forsyth County: Poll workers needed on May 17

A unique opportunity has presented itself to help the election process on Primary Election Day May 17th.

The Forsyth County Board of Elections currently needs over one hundred poll assistants. Poll assistants serve at the direction of the Chief Judge to fulfill whatever task needed. The assistants will serve all day on election day from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

Can you help us?

To sign up, please call Karen at the Forsyth County Board of Elections 336.703.2804 if you need further information.