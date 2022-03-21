Forsyth Creek Week 2022

Discover and explore local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County through educational programs and recreational activities the week of March 19 – 27, 2022

Tiffany Jones (Sr Community Educator with Forsyth Creek Week) shares more with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the purpose of Forsyth Creek Week. From learning to exploring to cleaning up, there’s something for everyone during Forsyth Creek Week!

We depend upon creeks, and the fresh water they carry, to produce our food and sustain our lives.

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’

…with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations, fishing derbies, and lots more! Forsyth Creek Week calendar of events happening March 19-27: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar