FREE Dental Clinic coming to Elkin, June 20 + 21

FREE Dental Clinic coming to Elkin

sponsored by Missions of Mercy

Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, 2025

Location: Elkin High School

The 45-Chair Missions of Mercy FREE Dental Clinic in Elkin will provide free dental services including cleanings, fillings, and extractions. Doors open at 6 am each morning.

For Patients: This clinic offers free dental services to all adults.

No pre-registration is required—simply arrive during clinic hours to receive care. https://ncdentalfoundation.org/events/

Volunteers are needed for setup on June 19th and to assist with patient care, June 20-21st.

Volunteer registration at https://web.cvent.com/event/ec1cac22-4d61-4554-aeda-dd1283ff4571/summary