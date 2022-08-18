FREE dental clinic in High Point (Sept 9-10)

Missions of Mercy (MOM) will hold a free mobile dental clinic in High Point on September 9-10, 2022.

Where: Williams Memorial CME Church 3400 Triangle Lake Road High Point NC 27260

Times: Doors open at 6am. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patients must arrive early and must be in line no later than 6am to be treated.

Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation (NCDSF), this adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

What to expect

Opportunity for patients to receive free dental care from licensed dentists. Based on an initial examination and x-rays, dental procedures offered may include: cleanings, fillings, extractions. Limited number of flipper/partial dentures for front teeth may be provided. For contact information and details about services, visit High Point MOM.

FAQ: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

The North Carolina Dental Society was founded in 1856 and is one of the oldest dental societies in the country. The NCDS represents 4,000 member dentists in North Carolina. Headquartered in Cary, our mission is to help all members succeed. For more information about the NCDS, visit ncdental.org. The North Carolina Dental Society is a part of the American Dental Association, the nation’s largest dental association, representing 163,000 dentist members.

The North Carolina Dental Society Foundation Missions of Mercy (MOM) is a 501(c)(3) that shines a light on the need for better access to oral health care throughout the state. A cornerstone program of the Foundation, it focuses on providing preventative services and treatment for dental problems in adults whose income is less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty index.