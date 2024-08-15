FREE screening of The Sound of Hope. Learn more about fostering in Forsyth County.

WHAT'S NEW
August 15, 2024

A FREE screening of The Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, based on a true story of fostering, happening THIS Sunday (August 18) at 3pm at the AMC 12 on Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem.*A panel discussion will follow the film screening.

Hosted by Forsyth County Social Services and Crossnore Communities for Children in Winston-Salem…

Register today and receive a movie ticket to ‘The Sound of Hope’, a bag of popcorn and a drink.

You must register to attend.  https://forsyth.cc/hhs/adopt_foster.aspx

Questions? Contact Torrie Smith at 336-703-2445          FosteringForsythNC.com

 

