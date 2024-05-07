WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Free Skin Cancer Screenings this Thursday

Free Skin Cancer Screenings this Thursday

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2024

Free Skin Cancer Screenings (Winston-Salem and High Point) this Thursday evening! Dermatologists at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will offer free skin cancer screenings to the public this Thursday, May 9 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at WFB Dermatology – Country Club, in Winston-Salem,
and at Dermatology – Palladium, in High Point.

No insurance or appointment is required, and anyone can receive either a spot check or a more thorough screening for skin cancer. Last year, more than 300 people were screened between these two locations.

 May is Skin Cancer Awareness month                                         According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early.

‘Before summer hits, it’s a good reminder to evaluate your skin! As we approach summer and warmer weather, don’t forget to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and protect your skin if you are going to be outside in the sun,’ Dr Lindsay Strowd, dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist   https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

 *Dr Lindsay Strowd, dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor, is also interim chair of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist www.wakehealth.edu

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 8, 2024

2024 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 7, 2024

Teacher Appreciation- Deals and Goodies

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2024

WBFJ @ ROCC 5K

wdecker_wbfj
May 7, 2024

Tuesday News for May 7, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 6, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.