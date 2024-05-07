Free Skin Cancer Screenings this Thursday

Free Skin Cancer Screenings (Winston-Salem and High Point) this Thursday evening! Dermatologists at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will offer free skin cancer screenings to the public this Thursday, May 9 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at WFB Dermatology – Country Club, in Winston-Salem,

and at Dermatology – Palladium, in High Point.

No insurance or appointment is required, and anyone can receive either a spot check or a more thorough screening for skin cancer. Last year, more than 300 people were screened between these two locations.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early.

‘Before summer hits, it’s a good reminder to evaluate your skin! As we approach summer and warmer weather, don’t forget to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and protect your skin if you are going to be outside in the sun,’ Dr Lindsay Strowd, dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

*Dr Lindsay Strowd, dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor, is also interim chair of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist www.wakehealth.edu