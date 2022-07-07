‘Free Wheelchair Mission’ with Marty Hartman

In developing countries, the World Health Organization estimates that 75 million people need a wheelchair, the vast majority of whom cannot get one on their own. Many are forced to live on the ground or to wait to be carried. Disease, malnutrition, armed conflict, and lack of proper medical care are all major causes of disability in the developing world.

NIH: There are currently about 2.7 million wheelchair users in the United States. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4397418/

Raising awareness and raising funds to connect wheelchairs to those in need around the world! Special event at Rick Fork Baptist in Thomasville happening Thursday evening (July 21) at 6pm.

ARCADIA — Two wheels (more like 4 wheels) and composite metal changed the course of Marty Hartman’s life.

Born with spina bifida, a wheelchair meant mobility, freedom and possibilities for an independent life. When the Davidson County resident learned many other physically disabled people around the world were not as fortunate and lived life on the ground with no access to education, socialization or jobs unless someone carried them everywhere, he struck out to help change that.

Hartman, has partnered with FreeWheelchairMission.org as an ambassador to host a local watch party fundraiser at his church, Rich Fork Baptist in Thomasville. Attendees will watch the international nonprofit’s fundraising event together at the church, hearing the stories of people whose lives were changed after receiving a wheelchair.

“Their story is my story,” Hartman said of the disabled living in undeveloped countries with no access to a wheelchair. “I’m just from a place that has access to wheelchairs and access to good health care. That’s the difference and it made a huge difference in my life. A wheelchair meant I had access to an education and ability to work a job.”

The watch party fundraiser will take place beginning at 6 p.m. July 21 at the church, which is located at 3993 Old U.S. Highway 29. Admission is free, but people are asked to pre-register on Rich Fork Baptist’s website under the Events tab to attend so Hartman and the church members can plan for refreshments and seating.

There will be live music and a silent auction of Hartman’s photographs of nature he captures from his home’s front porch. The photographs are framed and matted, come on a canvas or have been made into Christmas ornaments and drink coasters. Proceeds from the silent auction and donations given at the fundraiser will go to purchase wheelchairs.

Hartman also has a website where he posts and sells his prints that can be placed on a variety of items from tote bags to cards at www.fromtheporchphotogrpahy.com.

“For $96, they can get a wheelchair to someone who does not have one in a third world country,” he said. “There is a person affiliated with FreeWheelchairMission.org who lives in the Biltmore Forest area of our state who has pledged $5,000 in matching funds, so at a minimum, we are hoping to raise $5,000.”

Hartman first heard about the nonprofit, which is based in Irvine, California, around 2015 when he wrote the second of his two-book series about Wally the Wheelchair. He was looking for a way to market his books. The children’s books follow the adventures of a physically disabled boy named Timmy, whose life is transformed when he gets a wheelchair named Wally.

While that did not work out as a marketing tool for his books, he remembered the nonprofit and kept up to date with its work, deciding to watch their annual fundraiser in 2021, which has been held online since the pandemic. In addition to his photograph prints, Hartman will also sell his Wally the Wheelchair books and sign them as another part of the fundraiser.

“I was amazed,” he said. “One of the stories they shared last year was about a lady living in Vietnam. They gave her in a wheelchair before the pandemic. Then she was able to get a sewing machine somehow and use it to make a living for herself. She decided to teach others in her village how to sew so they could have a way to earn money. Then the pandemic hit and shut them down, except they pivoted and started making masks. That wheelchair changed her life and helped her change other people’s lives.”

The faith-based nonprofit has distributed 1.3 million wheelchairs to people living with disabilities in 94 developing countries around the world since it began in 2001.

Anyone who would like to have Hartman come speaks at their church about the Free Wheelchair Mission, his books or his photography can contact him at marty.hartman@gmail.com, on his Facebook pages by searching Marty Hartman, From the Front Porch Photography or The Wheelchair Now and Then. In addition, you can call him at (336) 391-3412.

Also if you are able to donate a item or service for the silent auction, contact Hartman,

“We are all made in the image of God,” Hartman said. “If you cannot use your legs you cannot lift yourself up off the ground. These people are sitting on the ground with the animals and filth. How do you think that affects their views of themselves, their self-worth? We’re changing their lives and their self-perspective.”

– Jill Doss-Raines with the Lexington Dispatch

