Freebies and Discounts for Veterans on Friday (Nov 11)

November 10, 2022

Friday is Veterans Day

Cracker Barrell, CiCis, CFA?, Applebee’s, 7-Eleven, I-HOP (Red, white + Blue pancakes), Outback, Red Lobster, Sheetz, Sonic, Starbucks, Tractor Supply and more…   

 https://clarkdeals.com/free/veterans-day-discounts/

https://www.today.com/food/veterans-day-2022-food-deals-freebies-t269195

Krispy Kreme free doughnut and a small coffee (hot or iced) for veterans.

Dunkin’ a free donut of their choice to veterans and active military.

Food Lion is offering its annual Veterans MVP 10% discount this Friday.  All active, retired military and veterans are eligible for 10% off their total shopping basket (before taxes and exclusions apply,).  Customers must request the discount, show their military ID and use their personal Food Lion MVP card in order to receive the discount.

 

