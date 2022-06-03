Friday News

The North Carolina Senate yesterday passed a bill to expand Medicaid, which could extend health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of people in the state. The State Senate also passed a bill that would lead to the approval of medical marijuana. Both bills now head to the House. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/politics/2022/06/02/medicaid-expansion-passes-n-c–senate–heads-to-house

OPEC and its allied producers announced Thursday that it will increase its production by 200,000 barrels per day in July and August, as it moves away from the production cuts from 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic – a move that could help address soaring energy prices and potentially ease inflation. The U.S. saw a record high average gasoline pump price on Thursday of $4.71 per gallon, according to AAA. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2022/06/02/opec-boost-oil-supply-production-gas-prices

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been posted in parts of Florida ahead of the likely formation of a Gulf tropical depression or storm that will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to those areas into the weekend. The NHC expects this system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex today as it draws closer to Florida. https://weather.com/safety/hurricane/news/2022-06-02-tropical-storm-alert-florida-alex-tropical-depression-one

The state will induct its first class of military heroes into the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts on Saturday. A display of the inductees will be unveiled at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. One of those inductees is General Brigadier Norman Gaddis, age 98 of Raleigh, who served 30 years in the Air Force. His aircraft was shot down during the Vietnam War. He became a POW and was kept in solitary confinement and tortured. Norman Gaddis says his faith in God and his family carried him through those terrible years, and he still reflects on that faith today. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2022/06/02/military-heroes-inducted-into-hall-of-firsts-this-weekend

Inflation is the concern of the moment. Its elevating everyday prices and devaluing people’s paychecks. But as inflation has risen, so too have salaries, as widespread labor shortages forced employers to boost pay over the past year. So, how are North Carolina workers making out? Are wages or inflation growing faster in the Tar Heel State? The simple answer is wages but not by much. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly earnings in North Carolina rose $2.45 from March 2021 to March 2022, a 9.1% increase. During this same period, the national inflation rate was 8.5%, as measured by the consumer-price index. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2022/04/21/nc-ballooning-inflation-wages-rising-labor-shortages/7364268001/

THOMAS BUILT BUSES is holding a HIRING ON THE SPOT event this Saturday from 10 to 3 at their High Point facility. In partnership with NC Works Mobile Career Center, Thomas Built Buses will be looking to hire summer help & full-time employees. Applications, Interviews, drug testing and hiring will be completed on-site. https://thomasbuiltbuses.com/about-us/careers/

Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist will be offering free sports physicals for local high school student athletes – who plan to participate in any sport in the upcoming school year. The physicals will be offered this Saturday from 10 to 4 at Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Stratford Office. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2022/05/free-sports-physicals-available-for-local-high-school-students

A new poll suggests “Summer Fridays” are the key to feeling happier at work. Fifty-nine percent of working adults surveyed revealed their jobs offer “Summer Fridays”—being allowed a short day or day off on occasional Fridays during the season. Over eight in 10 employees say they benefit from this perk because it makes them feel much happier at work. Further, 65% prefer working outside when the weather is nice. https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/summer-fridays-are-the-key-to-feeling-happier-at-work/

The NCAA Baseball Tournament kicks off today at 16 sites across America including 2 in North Carolina. East Carolina and UNC have been selected as host schools. Other North Carolina schools in action this weekend include Campbell, UNC-G and Wake Forest. Meanwhile East Forsyth softball plays for a state championship in Durham.

3 WORDS: NATIONAL. DONUT. DAY. – Get a free donut at Krispy Kreme or a 2nd dozen for only a dollar. Duck Donuts has a free offering and Dunkin is giving one away with a drink purchase.

It’s Graduation Weekend for Guilford County Schools, Stokes & Surry County Schools and Forsyth Country Day School. Congratulations to the entire Class of 2022!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & cooler. High 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 60.

Saturday & Sunday: Sunshine with Morning Lows around 60 and afternoon Highs in the Low 80’s.