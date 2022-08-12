Friday News

Gas prices are easing and inflation shows signs of cooling – but wait, there’s more good news: online shopping prices fell for the first time in two years, according to new data from Adobe Analytics. It was the first recorded period of deflation after 25 months in a row of rising prices for goods, Adobe found. The five biggest declines month-over-month were:

Apparel – Computers – Toys – Jewelry – and Electronics. On the other hand categories that continue to see red-hot inflation numbers were Pet Products, Grocery, Nonprescription Drugs and Tools & Home Improvement. https://myfox8.com/news/online-shopping-prices-fall-for-first-time-in-2-years-especially-in-these-categories/

Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain, not being able to leave the house for 12 hours. That’s the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point. For years now, they have asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that cuts off the only road in and out of their neighborhood. High Point is now responding by constructing a connector road between Foxwood Meadows and the Williams Grove subdivision. Not everyone in the community is entirely happy with the decision, but Jim Eldred, who has called the area home for the last 40 years says that at least twice a year his community can be mistaken for a lake. The city is meeting with the contractor next week. Once work begins, crews will have 120 days to complete the project.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/new-road-will-help-flood-prone-neighborhood-in-high-point/

The Category is: Yard Sales, Boiled Peanuts, Girl Scout Cookies and a Colorful Garden Full of Diverse Plants. – Answer: Things that make you pump the brakes and even Stop! – One such garden is situated on Winston-Salem’s Polo Road. The gardener behind this bountiful garden is Timothy Day, who has lived at his Polo Road home for the past five years.

He gets regular visits from random strangers — some applauding his work, some seeking seeds and others asking questions about specific plants. Day welcomes all visitors, as he’s often out working in his garden when passersby stop.

https://journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-and-garden/garden-on-winston-salems-polo-road-has-strangers-stopping-to-take-a-look/article_71226866-18c8-11ed-85fc-33d7f31ab8a5.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go out to dinner. That’s why they offer daily specials including an all-you-can-eat spaghetti night for $1.99! The daily menu also offers reasonably priced fresh, made hamburgers, hand-cut fries, racks of ribs, seafood plates and much more. Route 64 also serves breakfast all day. Customers pack the place 6 days a week and rave about the food and, of course, those affordable prices. https://myfox8.com/morning-show/fox8-foodie/route-64-diner-strives-for-affordable-and-delicious-in-asheboro/

Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.

The 100-acre complex will include: Eight full-size athletic fields that can be used for soccer, football and lacrosse – Six beach volleyball courts – Four pickleball courts – A dog park – Walking trails – A playground – Picnic shelters – Concessions and restrooms. Each athletic field has synthetic turf and lighting, and these soccer fields can handle three inches of rain and within 20 minutes after it stops, you can play on it. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/asheboro-to-open-15-million-dollar-zoo-city-sportsplex/83-080a43ce-4f5c-45f0-b03f-d5cf8df5ccb2

