Friday News, SEPT 23, 2022

Cozy sweaters, layers, warm apple cider, pumpkin pie and scenic foliage.

Today is…

Native American day

Restless Legs Awareness day

LOVE NOTE day 😊

TONIGHT: A special evening with Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa.

“A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling (our WBFJ Ministry of the Month) TONIGHT (8pm) at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Sharing more about her mental health struggles and her success thru Christian counseling, Mandisa’s latest music + book are titled “Out of the Dark – My Journey Through the Shadows To Find God’s Joy’.

Ticket info on the News BLOG: https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/

*Restoration Place Counseling’s mission is to provide affordable and professional Christian counseling services to girls and women.

Proceeds from this event will help subsidize more than 3,000 counseling sessions at the lowest sliding-scale rate offered – only $25 per session for the uninsured or under-insured client…

Today is International day of ‘Sign Languages’

FYI: There are more than 300 different sign languages in use around the world.

American Sign Language (ASL) is the most widely-used sign language.

Fact: There are over 90 million ‘deaf or deaf/blind’ individuals globally, making them the largest un-reached people group on the planet. An estimated 80% are considered ‘illiterate’ (or cannot communicate in their local sign language). Imagine their difficulty in gaining access to God’s word.

Reaching the deaf community with the Gospel.

*Symbolic Universal Notation or (SUN) is a written, concept-based language created by Wycliffe Associates (Bible Translators) using around 90 symbols. Deaf and deaf/blind individuals, regardless of where they live in the world, can be taught this ‘language’ in a few weeks. Learn more on the News Blog…

https://resources.wycliffeassociates.org/opportunities/symbolic-universal-notation-sun-prayer-framework/

Are you registered to Vote? Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

Study: Unborn babies smile for carrots but grimace over kale?

A 4D image of an unborn baby shows a “cry-face” reaction after being exposed to kale, but a “laughter-face” when exposed to carrots -while in the womb. Check out the interesting – and relatable images on the News Blog.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2022/09/22/babies-smile-carrots-grimace-kale-womb-fetus/8080121001/

“Battle of the Badges” – First responders will be competing this weekend to raise money and awareness for people battling breast cancer.

Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual “Battle of the Badges” tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play three games apiece against each other at Washington Park starting at 10am Saturday to establish seeds for Sunday’s games at David Couch Ballpark (home of Wake Forest baseball).

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the Pretty in Pink Foundation, which helps provide financial assistance to people in our state who are battling breast cancer and have no health insurance or are underinsured.

Details: Visit the Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Tournament Facebook page.

Grand Opening: Big Lots ‘grand opening’ of their location in Mocksville (on Yadkinville Road) this Saturday (Sept 24) at 8:45am. *There will be doorbuster offers and scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers on Sept. 24-25. https://www.biglots.com/

Update: Canadians are bracing for what could be the strongest storm to ever hit their country’s coast. Hurricane Fiona, which already battered the Caribbean, is now forecast to brush by Bermuda today before slamming into eastern Canada on Saturday morning. Residents in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are being warned to prepare for the Category 4 storm. -CNN / Weather Channel

Did you know: You can donate or repurpose your old prescription glasses?

Clark Howard gives a few suggestions…

The Lions Club has collection sites at some JCPenney Optical, Sam’s Club Optical Center and Walmart Optical locations.

OneSight is a nonprofit organization that collects eyeglasses donations and sends them to the Lions Club. You can donate glasses to OneSight at LensCrafters, Target Optical and Pearle Vision locations.

Goodwill: Each Goodwill store is independently operated, but many take eyeglasses. https://clark.com/family-lifestyle/donating-volunteering/best-ways-to-donate-old-eyeglasses/