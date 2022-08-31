Friday News, OCT 07, 2022

Today is…

National Forgiveness day

National Denim day

National Flower day

World SMILE day

October is National Fire Safety Month

Fire Prevention Week begins this Sunday (Oct. 9-15)

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Safety Tip Sheets (link) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Goodwill Online? Bargain hunters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do additional ‘thrifting’ online. The nonprofit organization launched its ‘GoodwillFinds’ earlier this week.https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/goodwill-launches-online-store-for-thrifters/

The state’s two top candidates for US Senate – Cheri Beasley (D) and Ted Budd (R) will meet for a live debate on Spectrum News TONIGHT at 8pm. This is the only planned debate between the two candidates before the November 8th mid-term election. *Early voting begins October 20. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/politics/2022/10/05/budd–beasley-to-meet-for-senate-debate-friday-on-spectrum-news-1–here-s-how-to-watch

When do you (and your family) eat supper? According to a study by Harvard Medical School, eating dinner at 5pm is the magic time, if you want to maintain a healthy weight, avoid obesity and shed a few pounds. Those who ate their last meal of the day (around 5pm) were less hungry compared to people who had dinner at 9pm.

High School Football (Friday night games of interest)…

Oak Grove at North Davidson

East Forsyth hosting Parkland

Mt Tabor at Davie

West Forsyth at Reagan

Walkertown hosting North Forsyth

Glenn at Reynolds

College Football: Wake Forest hosting Army this Saturday evening. Kick off at 7:30pm.

NC State hosting Florida State

UNC at Miami

Duke at Georgia Tech

(Away) App State on the road at Texas State

Update: Thanks to your generosity over 46,000 (46,256) pounds of food was donated on Wednesday at the Carolina Classic Fair! www.crisiscontrol.org

BTW: Suggested food items that are currently needed include…

Canned greens (collards, kale, spinach)

Canned meats (salmon, tuna, chicken)

Canned soups, fruit, Oatmeal, grits, Granola Bars

Watch your speed. Law enforcement agencies across the state (and here in the Triad) are ‘cracking down on speeding’ this week during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’.

NOTE: More fatal crashes happen in October than in any other month.

As of October 3rd: Nearly 300 people have been killed in speed-related crashes in NC. *“Operation Crash Reduction” continues through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Ask Sam: Tips for avoiding the flu

*Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

*Remember those Covid masks, use them!

#1 Get vaccinated each year.

*Finally, you can avoid getting the flu by supporting the self-care of those around you. Encourage those who are ill to stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest. https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-tips-for-avoiding-the-flu/article_8d7e17c4-4043-11ed-890b-b337f8052cc2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

It’s Fall migration season for millions of birds.

BTW: Up to 3 million birds a day fly over Forsyth County!

Most birds fly at night on their migratory journeys because they expend less energy in the cooler air and aren’t as exposed to predators. In the darkness, birds use the moon and stars to navigate but, like moths, they’re drawn to light and can become confused. And it could be deadly.

*Forsyth Audubon through its ‘Lights Out Winston-Salem’ program, has reached out to local building owners and operators to turn the downtown ‘dark’ during bird migration season. As a result, lights will go off at most downtown buildings around 11pm (including 500 West Fifth Street, Liberty Plaza, the Cardinal Hotel and Winston Tower, along with Truist, Reynolds American and Wells Fargo buildings) between now and Nov. 30, AND from March 15 to May 31.

Source: BirdCast, Cornell Lab, Colorado State University and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst

President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana.

Federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and falsifying documents related to gun purchases. https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3676937-federal-investigators-indicate-they-have-enough-to-charge-hunter-biden-report/