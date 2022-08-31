Friday News, OCT 14, 2022

Fall Foliage Report: Peak color in the Higher elevations (above 3,000 feet)

Update: A 16-year-old boy and an off-duty Raleigh police officer were among those killed during a ‘mass shooting’ in an east Raleigh neighborhood late Thursday afternoon. The shooter – a 15-year-old male – is in critical condition at WakeMed. The Raleigh Police Department just wrapped up a press conference (8:30am).

https://www.wral.com/off-duty-officer-among-several-people-shot-in-east-raleighs-hedingham-neighborhood-armed-person-still-at-large/20520757/

Demand for Texas Pete hot Sauce has spiked?

Since the story broke about that (crazy) lawsuit from a California man who is suing the owners of Texas Pete for so-called false advertising – demand for Texas Pete hot sauce has shot up by 70%. Making the hot sauce one of the top sellers on Amazon!

BTW: Nowhere on the Texas Pete bottle or website does Garner Foods claim that the product is made in Texas. The product’s online history leads by noting that it is “made in North Carolina,” and the label includes the T.W. Garner Food Co.’s Winston-Salem address.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/demand-for-texas-pete-spikes-after-lawsuit-filed-against-the-north-carolina-made-hot-sauce/

Wake Forest grads pitch product on Shark Tank (FRI NITE)

Sam Chason & Matt Gronberg, Wake Forest Alums and co-founders of Storage Scholars will share their story (and pitch) on ABC’s Shark Tank this evening at 8pm. Winston Starts is hosting a watch party open to the public from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 500 W. 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Back story: 6 years ago, ‘Storage Scholars’ was started out of a dorm room at Wake Forest University when seeing international and out of state students stressing about where to store their things for the summer. The company has grown to serve 23 campuses, across 9 states, and have done over 7400 moves while employing hundreds of students a year. https://journalnow.com/business/local/wake-forest-graduates-make-shark-tank-pitch-on-storage-company

High School Football (Friday night)

*Oak Grove hosting Ledford (both undefeated going into tonight’s game)

West Forsyth hosting Davie

North Davidson at Asheboro

Reagan hosting Parkland

East Forsyth (undefeated) at RJ Reynolds

Glenn hosting Mt Tabor

(Source: Winston-Salem Journal Sports)

College Football (Saturday games)

Duke hosting UNC in Durham (8pm)

NC State at Syracuse (3:30)

Clemson vs FSU (7:30pm)

Gardner Webb at Liberty (3:30)

*Wake Forest and App State have a ‘bye’ weekend

Next up…

App State hosting Georgia State

*Wednesday night game in Boone (7:30pm)

Wake Forest hosting Boston College

(Kick off at 3:30pm next Saturday. OCT 22)

Walmart will join other major retailers including Kohl’s, Target and Best Buy with plans to NOT be open on Thanksgiving Day (Nov 24).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/walmart-to-close-on-thanksgiving-day

Will they survive? Some of America’s most well-known retail stores are facing some stiff online competition. Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Party City, Tuesday Morning and Joann are among several chains that may not survive a recession due to their elevated risk of bankruptcy, according to credit agencies. CNN

Update: The Parkland school shooter has avoided the death penalty after a jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 ‘mass shooting’ Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Some of the victims’ families were disappointed and angry. CNN

Netflix (with ads)? Everything you need to know about the company’s new plan on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/13/media/netflix-ads-plan-cost/index.html

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on Thursday to question former President Donald Trump about his alleged role in the Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The panel argued that Trump knew he lost to Joe Biden, while publicly claiming the election was stolen. https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/13/politics/october-jan-6-hearing-takeaways/index.html

Updated Covid-boosters are now available for Fall 2022

Find a Covid Vaccine or Booster (Search by zip code)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines?click_source=alert

BTW: COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 6 months and older.

Covid Testing Locations and Treatment Options

Information on the News Blog… https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/testing-treatment

Flu season is approaching.

Health experts recommend getting your ‘flu shot’ by the end of October.

(Vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season).

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2022-2023.htm

Fall happenings…

*Autumn Leaves Festival (downtown Mt Airy)

Friday – Sunday (Oct 14-16). No pets allowed in the festival area.

http://www.autumnleavesfestival.com/about/

*The 45th Annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk (in Avery County)

Saturday + Sunday (Oct 15-16) Racing woolly worms will compete. The winner will

‘predict’ the upcoming winter weather. 😊 http://www.woollyworm.com/

BTW: The Woolly Bear caterpillar has 13 brown and black segments which is said to correspond to the 13 weeks of winter. The lighter brown a segment is, the milder that week of winter will be. The darker black a segment is, the colder and snowier the corresponding week will be.