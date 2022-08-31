Friday News  

Friday, October 21, 2022

Peak Color in the Foothills this weekend!

*Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone

CPSC: Halloween is becoming one of the most dangerous holidays of the year?

Seriously, thousands of people are being sent to emergency rooms across the country every single year during the month of October.

Here’s how the injuries break down:

Close to half (55%) of injuries are related to pumpkin carving.

25% of injuries are from falls – while dealing with Halloween decorations,

tripping on costumes, or while trick-or-treating.

20% of injuries are from other things like costumes, rashes, allergic reactions, etc.

BTW: Over half (54%) of injuries around October 31st happen to ADULTS!

*Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Update: Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The respiratory virus began circulating during the summer, to doctors’ surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies or children with lung diseases or weakened immune systems — symptoms can be more severe. RSV can lead to bronchiolitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV results in around 58,000 annual hospitalizations annually.

NBC News spoke with six doctors across five states — California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Rhode Island — all of whom said pediatric hospital bed capacity has been strained due to an influx of RSV patients.

New tax rules may help increase our paycheck s next year.

The IRS is raising the standard deduction on tax returns in 2023 and will also raise the income threshold in all tax brackets. Reason: to help ease the burden of inflation on households. The new rules will not impact this year’s (2022) tax return, since the changes don’t apply until 2023,

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting continues through Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ (from the NC State Board of Elections website) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Breaking News overnight: The Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, in exchange for draft picks.

The Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

High School Football (Friday Night)

North Davidson at Central Davidson

East Forsyth at Glenn

Mt Tabor hosting Reagan

West Forsyth hosting Reynolds

Davie at Parkland

North Forsyth at West Stokes

Saturday happenings…

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Boston College this Saturday (Oct 22) in Winston-Salem.

Kick off at 3:30pm. www.godeacs.com

Fall Home Furnishings Market in High Point officially begins Saturday.

October 22-26 (this Saturday though Wednesday).

The Barbeque Festival this Saturday (Oct 22) in uptown Lexington.

https://www.thebarbecuefestival.com/