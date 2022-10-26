Friday News

Friday, October 28, 2022

Less than a month (26 days) til Thanksgiving Day (Nov 24)

Today is National First Responders Day.

Krispy Kreme is honoring First Responders with a free original glazed doughnut and free hot or iced coffee. Just show an ID or badge (uniform).

Peak Fall Color at 2,000 feet (Foothills and lower mountains) this weekend!

*Wrapping up our weekly Fall foliage reports on Friday from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy”, Professor of Biology at App State in Boone.

“This has been the ‘best’ Fall color season in several years!!!”

*Check out the latest pics (and post your fall color photos) on our Facebook page…

Update: Arrangements for Stan Elrod, longtime educator and a school-board candidate, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.

-Public Viewing this Saturday (Oct 29) from 9am to 5pm

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem

-Funeral Service this Sunday (Oct 30) at 2pm at Reynolds Auditorium

*Reception to follow Sunday’s funeral service at Salem Glen Country Club.

Hayworth Miller is handling the arrangements https://www.hayworth-miller.com/obituary/Stan-Elrod

Election 2022: ‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting runs thru Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

*Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ through ‘links’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/

(New) Former State Senator Stan Bingham passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning. Bingham, who represented Davidson and Guilford counties for over a decade, was 76. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2022/10/27/former-nc-senator-stan-bingham-from-davidson-county-dies-thursday-nc-denton-orator-legislator/69596734007/

RECALL: Specific Pine-Sol cleaners are being recalled because they may be spreading a certain ‘bacteria’ all over your house. The voluntary recall includes various Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner scents including: Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy. *The original Pine-Sol Pine scent is not included in this recall.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/recall-pine-sol-products-how-to-get-your-refund-sonsumer-product-safety-commission-upload-picture-upc-number-date-on-bottle-bacteria-a4-22249-lower/

Most popular ‘Trunk and Treat’ candies in North Carolina

Source: Market research firm Top Data

#5 Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups

#4 M&Ms (original)

#3 Starburst

#2 Kit Kat

#1 Snickers https://topagency.com/report/most-popular-halloween-candy/

October is becoming one of the most dangerous months of the year?

Over half (54%) of injuries around October 31st happen to ADULTS

Close to half (55%) of injuries are related to pumpkin carving.

https://www.ksbw.com/article/halloween-activity-dangerous-rossen-reports/41724306#

SPORTS STUFF

College Football: Thriller in Raleigh last night

Trailing 21-3 in the third, the Wolfpack ‘clawed its way’ back to earn a 22-21 victory over the Hokies, scoring 19 consecutive points (NC State is now bowl eligible).

https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/college/acc/nc-state/

World Series: Game 1 = Astros vs Phillies in Houston tonight (Fox)

High School Football (Friday Night)

East meets West: East Forsyth hosting West Forsyth

Reynolds hosting Reagan

Ledford at North Davidson

Oak Grove hosting Central Davidson

Mt Tabor hosting Parkland

Davie hosting Glenn

College Football (this Saturday)

Wake Forest travels to Louisville. Kick off at 3:30pm this Saturday (Oct 29) www.godeacs.com

UNC hosting Pitt in Chapel Hill. Kick off at 8pm on Saturday

WSSU hosting Johnson C Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium. 1pm

A&T ‘Aggies’ hosting Campbell (Homecoming in Greensboro). 1pm

Homecoming in the High Country

App State hosting Robert Morris in Boone. Kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday